See How African Leaders Are Creating A More Inclusive, Sustainable World

The world’s most driven researchers, innovative entrepreneurs, activists and promising political leaders between the ages of 30 and 40 are today joining the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders Class of 2022.

The Forum of Young Global Leaders was founded in 2005 by Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, to help shape future leaders who are equipped to both take responsibility for creating a more sustainable and inclusive world, and to address its increasingly complex and interrelated challenges. Today, there are over 1,400 members and alumni from more than 120 countries. Notable members include entrepreneur Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, politician Lindiwe Mazibuko, Minister Paula Ingabire, activist Victor Ochen, and ocean advocate Lewis Pugh.

YGLs are active in today’s most exciting and dynamic fields and focus on impact. In the past year, YGLs have made bold commitments to restore 21 million hectares of deforested and degraded land in India, have come together to establish the first corporate movement for clean air to create healthy communities around the world, and have even launched a $1 billion gender fund to advance global equity and women’s leadership.

The class of 2022 is gender-equal and has representatives from 42 countries. Members will take part in a three-year leadership development programme that will help them reach their next level of impact. The programme offers executive education courses, expeditions and opportunities to collaborate and test ideas with a trusted network of peers.

African YGLs will benefit from the Aliko Dangote Fellowship, made possible by the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF). The aim of the fellowship is to increase the quality and quantity of young African leaders by supporting the engagement of African YGLs in the community, such as those from small enterprises or the non-business sector. The fellowship helps YGLs from Africa to participate in YGL and Forum events.

“The leaders celebrated today have demonstrated exceptional ingenuity and vision across their fields. While they represent diverse sectors, regions and issue areas, they are united in their commitment to lead towards a more inclusive and sustainable world,” said Mariah Levin, Head of the Forum of Young Global Leaders.

“The World Economic Forum is delighted to welcome this year’s class of Young Global Leaders. Their commitment to improving the state of the world is crucial at a time where collaboration is needed more than ever,” said Nicole Schwab, Board Member of the Forum of Young Global Leaders.

Academia/Think-tank

James Kwame Mensah, Senior Lecturer, University of Ghana, Ghana

Arts, Culture & Sports

Sumayya Vally, Founder and Principal, Counterspace, South Africa

Business

Dominic Wadongo, Group Head of Operational Risk, Equity Group Holdings Plc, Kenya

Esha Mansingh, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations, Imperial Logistics Limited, South Africa

Eva Otieno, Principal, Africa Strategy, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd, Kenya

Lesley Ndlovu, Chief Executive Officer, African Risk Capacity “ARC” Ltd, South Africa

Mmaki Jantjies, Head of Innovation, Telkom SA SOC Limited, South Africa

Zuriel Naiker, Managing Director, Sales and Distribution, Africa, Marsh & McLennan Companies, South Africa

Civil Society

Françoise Moudouthe, Chief Executive Officer, African Women’s Development Fund, Ghana

Ilwad Elman, Chief Operating Officer, Elman Peace HRC, Somalia

Public Figure

James Mnyupe, Presidential Economic Adviser; Green Hydrogen Commissioner, Office of the President of Namibia, Namibia

Social Entrepreneur