See setbacks as growth opportunities – Girls, women urged

Women and girls have been urged to aspire for the best in life and see any setback on their path as opportunity for personal growth

Ms Farida Nana Efua Bedwei, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-Founder of Logiciel, a technology and services company, emphasised the need for girls and women to imbibe the can-do-spirit and endeavour to accomplish any task assigned them.

She said this at a programme, organised by the Design and Technology Institute (DTI), a hub for engineering and design practice, as part of activities to mark the International Women’s Day, themed: “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.”

It was to sensitise learners on the role of innovative technology in promoting gender equality as well as meet the health and developmental needs of women and girls.

“All my life, I have been told to remove the word ‘I can’t’ from my vocabulary and replace it with I will try,” Ms Bedwei said.

She celebrated women who, in the face of their difficulties and fear, were able to push forward, achieve their dreams, and fend for their families.

Ms Bedwei commended DTI for its vision and effort to transform lives, especially those of women and girls, through employable skills to prepare them for the future of work.

Ms Louisa Oppong Afriyie, a Counsellor at DTI, said the event was a significant step to ensure the institute developed learners, who were gender-sensitive and could break down discriminatory attitudes.

“This will ensure equity and equality to benefit both genders for sustainable development.”

Ms Afriyie said though women and men experienced the world differently, they must be treated equally if sustainable development was to be achieved.

“Gender sensitivity is integral to holistic human development and must begin from early childhood for both males and females to develop a healthy self-concept,” she said.