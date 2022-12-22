See what Ghana spent on Black Stars in 2022 FIFA World Cup

Mr. Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that $5.1 million was spent on Ghana’s participation in the just ended 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana budgeted $8 million on the Black Stars which would cater for per diems, flights arrangement, bonuses, medicals, equipment, logistics, hospitality, and appearance fees at the group stages.

This means that, the sector Ministry could not utilized $3 million after Ghana exited at the group stage, winning a match against South Korea and losing to Uruguay and Portugal.

The Black Stars were eligible to qualification bonus to the round of 16, hence missed out on a winning bonus despite picking a win against the Asian side.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday on Ghana’s appearance at the World stage, Mr. Ussif, who is also the Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori Constituency said: “Our estimated budget at the group stage was $8.1million.

“Out of this estimated budget Mr. Speaker, our total expenditure for the group stage participation amounted to $5,171, 840.

“These expenditures covered appearance free, per diem, flight arrangements, medicals, equipment logistics, and hospitality.”