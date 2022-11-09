See Why Ama Governor Cannot Be Called To The Bar

General Legal Council has stamped a Ghanaian YouTuber, Elorm Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor from being called to the Ghana Bar on Friday when her colleagues formally join the profession.

Even though she has successful completed the professional law program that saw her pass her exams and scale the interview session, GLC said she cannot be called to Bar.

She was due to be called on Friday but received a letter from the Secretary to the General Legal Council informing her of the decision. A complaint is said to have been received from a “concerned citizen” alleging that she ‘lacks good character.’

A video recording of her YouTube content said to show her allegedly engaged in “conduct unbecoming of an application to be called to the Bar” has been attached to the complaint.

The General Legal Council has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the complaint. Her call to the bar has meanwhile been put on hold pending the outcome of the investigation.

This development has set Twitter talking amid condemnation by many regarding the decision of the General Legal Council.

Throw the entire General Legal Council away. This Ama Governor move is unnecessary and petty. Sets a bad precedent.

— Marie-Franz Fordjoe (@cpt_franz) November 9, 2022

Ama Governor’s issue is really sad.

The last place that should encourage any form of oppression and unprogressive values is the law and legal space.

Just allow people to live and have their opinions.

— Marreka Ⓜ️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) November 9, 2022

imagine not being able to do what you want in your own country because of outdated silly rules and a whole lot of gatekeeping. so you have to go elsewhere where you are given space to be yourself and still do what you want. we should be ashamed of ourselves.

— hopeful romantic (@heyannamaria) November 9, 2022

My goodness. The way I was so happy for. Now someone shouldn’t have youtube channel and be at GSL. Wahala. My goodness. This is absolute wickedness

— Omalicha Mwa😚 (@MBANZAPAULA) November 9, 2022

Why are they treating Ama Governor like this, which kind authorities be this?

— Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, even before the three-member could commence their investigations, there are petitions for the GLC to rescind its decision.

Please support Ama by signing this petition. Every effort countshttps://t.co/T4wZZW09uN

— Rachel♡ (@tsaweki_) November 9, 2022

Ama Governor: Less than 1000 signatures to go pic.twitter.com/PXmNIUzNXh

— BIG k (@kofighozt) November 9, 2022