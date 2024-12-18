Seed for Success Incubation Programme Equips Roadside Food Entrepreneurs with Key Business Skills

The Seed for Success Incubation Programme, a flagship initiative of the Food-Agro Business (FAB) Hub, has successfully trained its first cohort of 13 roadside food entrepreneurs, equipping them with essential skills to foster business growth and sustainability.

This comprehensive programme provides tailored training, mentorship, and resources to entrepreneurs, focusing on critical areas such as business planning, bookkeeping and financial management, marketing communication, and quality control.

Held at the FAB Hub’s Accra-New Town office, the graduation ceremony marked a significant achievement for the entrepreneurs, who are now better prepared to run sustainable and profitable businesses. The cohort consisted of eight female and five male entrepreneurs, all of whom participated in an intensive training designed to improve their business management capabilities.

Kwabena Nketia Yankey, Executive Director of FAB Hub, shared insights on the programme’s broader objectives, emphasizing the Hub’s mission to empower food-agro entrepreneurs with the tools necessary for growth, innovation, and long-term sustainability.

“Entrepreneurs in Ghana face several challenges, including limited access to credit, markets, technical knowledge, and certifications. We have provided them with the technical expertise needed for sustainability, partnered with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to assist with certifications, and created avenues to help them distribute their products across markets and shopping malls nationwide,” he stated.

FAB Hub aims to establish a dynamic ecosystem that nurtures innovation and entrepreneurship within the food-agro sector, with the Seed for Success Incubation Programme serving as a key initiative in this vision.

The 13 entrepreneurs who graduated from the programme have shown remarkable progress in their business operations. Many have improved the quality of their products and enhanced packaging, resulting in increased sales and revenue.

Ophelia Asumeng, who runs Sammy Rich Enterprise – a Kose powder processing and packaging business, was recognized as the best entrepreneur during the pitch session. Caleb N.K. Ayisih of AbotsiHOT Original – Kheebab and Enyonam Akpabey of Meal DuJour Catering – Cookies placed second and third, respectively.

Reflecting on the impact of the programme, the best graduating entrepreneur, Ophelia Asumeng, expressed her appreciation to FAB Hub for the invaluable training. She shared that the programme had significantly boosted her confidence and provided the necessary skills to advance her business.

Looking ahead, Nketia Yankey announced plans to scale the programme and roll it out quarterly beginning next year. The initiative will extend its reach to other parts of the country, in partnership with key stakeholders, to further support the growth of food-agro entrepreneurs in Ghana.