Seed Industry in Ghana Faces Urgent Challenges, NaSTAG Calls for Reforms

The National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NaSTAG) has raised alarms over the struggling state of the country’s seed industry, urging immediate policy reforms to unlock its full potential.

Despite the seed sector’s vast market value of over US$500 million, NaSTAG has pointed out that Ghana’s domestic industry remains underdeveloped, with a significant portion of the nation’s seed requirements being met through imports.

NaSTAG President, Dr. Amos Azinu, expressed concern over Ghana’s minimal contribution to the global seed market, which is valued at more than US$70 billion, with Africa accounting for only US$1.9 billion. Azinu stressed that Ghana’s potential is underutilized, particularly given its favorable climate for seed production.

In a letter to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) Minister designate, Mr. Eric Opoku, NaSTAG called for the local seed industry to be prioritized in the government’s new policies. The association recommended the establishment of three seed economic enclaves across the country, located in the southern, middle, and northern regions, to streamline seed development, production, processing, storage, and distribution. These enclaves would also foster enhanced research, development of climate-resilient seeds, and improved breeding programmes.

NaSTAG also proposed the formation of a national seed sector development taskforce to combat corruption and inefficiencies within the industry. The association believes that such measures could reduce reliance on seed imports, improve food security, and increase farmers’ income.

The private seed sector in Ghana faces numerous challenges, including limited investment, lack of incentives, and regulatory obstacles that stifle growth and innovation. According to NaSTAG, only a handful of companies engage in seed production and distribution, leading to limited competition and a lack of progress in the sector. Poor management practices, inadequate quality control, and inefficient marketing strategies further hamper the industry’s development. Additionally, limited access to credit, high interest rates, and the absence of financial products tailored to seed businesses contribute to the sector’s struggles.

NaSTAG also highlighted concerns about the relationship between seed merchants and government officials, referring to the phenomenon as ‘Tonato,’ a term used to describe a system of collaboration that undermines the proper functioning of the industry. The association also pointed out that public institutions responsible for seed regulation and distribution suffer from a lack of resources and inefficiency, exacerbating the challenges in the sector.

As Ghana looks to grow its seed industry and improve food security, NaSTAG’s calls for reform and investment come at a crucial time, with the potential to transform the sector if addressed swiftly and effectively.