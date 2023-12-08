Seed producers asked to focus on the careful process of production

Seed producers have been urged to focus on the meticulous process involved in producing high quality seeds.

They must place greater emphasis on factors such as generic purity, viability and disease resistance in the production process.

Dr Priscilla Francisco Ribeiro, Senior Research Scientists and Maize Breeder at the Crop Research Institute (CRI) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSRI), who made the call, said ensuring seed production and certification protocols, were critical in maintaining quality standards and assuring farmers of seed quality.

Speaking at a day’s refresher workshop on quality seed production and certification techniques for maize seed producers in the Ashanti region, she pointed out that, quality seed production and certification were critical in boosting agricultural productivity and food security.

The workshop was organised by the Ghana Seed Inspection Division of the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate, Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) and CRI, under the maize seed systems project.

It was aimed at strengthening the capabilities of seed system actors such as seed companies and other seed multipliers to produce and deliver increase quantities of quality seed of improved varieties.

Dr Ribeirio said to realise a potential yield, hybrid seed production must be factored in seed production to set high and better yield.

This would help increase productivity in the agricultural sector.

Reverend Dr John Manu, Ashanti Regional Directors of Agriculture, said unwholesome seed had devastating effect on crop production.

He stressed the need for the government to consider alternatives in producing seeds, especially the hybrid seeds.

He added that that Ghanaians must set their priorities right and give serious attention to agricultural production.

Rev. Dr Manu said though the phase two of the Planting for Food and Jobs encourages the expansion of crop production by farmers, the government was yet to subsidize seed for planting.

He pointed out that raw materials needed for the one district one factory projects could not be produced without the production and cultivation of quality seeds.