Seedstars is launching an open call for the next batch of participants for the Growth Program

The Seedstars Growth Program is returning once again to recruit promising companies to join the post-acceleration program and become part of Seedstars International’s growing portfolio of startups. Interested applicants can sign up here before April 30: https://seedsta.rs/3uPe7eg.

The Growth Program is a virtual three-month post-acceleration program focused on helping startups grow their businesses. The program is designed to help entrepreneurs build a Growth Team and implement a Growth Methodology in order to support scaling up the venture and raise Series A and beyond.

Seedstars is on a mission to impact lives in emerging markets through entrepreneurship and technology. To achieve this, the Seedstars International team, the firm’s global seed fund, invests directly in companies accepted into the Growth Program. Accepted companies will receive $50,000 investment and are eligible to receive up to $500,000 in follow-on funding.

The fund continues to expand their growing portfolio of 67 companies from 32 developing countries. From these companies, 97% remain active and some have already been acquired. The full Seedstars International portfolio can be found here.

The program enables participants to not only grow their business through the specialized program but also become a part of a global network of entrepreneurs in emerging markets across five regions: Asia, Africa, MENA, CEE, and LATAM. Moreover, participants will get access to thousands of USD-worth tools like Amazon Web Services, Xero, HubSpot, and others.

The program is open to all companies that are post-revenue, asset-light, and have a verified business model with profitable unit economics. For more information about the program or to send in your applications, visit the page: https://seedsta.rs/3uPe7eg. Deadline of applications is on April 30, 2020.