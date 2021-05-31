Dr Gideon Boako, the Economic Policy Advisor and Spokesperson to the Vice-President has admonished parents to encourage their children to pursue and achieve higher academic laurels.

Instead of seeking immediate employment after senior high school education, Dr Boako said quality education would secure a better future for children and address child delinquency.

Although, he noted socio-economic challenges might be a hindrance, acquiring quality education required sacrifice and advised parents to endeavour to invest hugely in the education of their children to build a better future for them.

Dr Boako made the call when he joined worshippers of the Roman Catholic Church at Yamfo in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region at a service on Sunday.

The Rev. Father Francis Ayana the Parish Priest of the Church invited Dr Boako to address the service and motivate the youth to enable them to aspire higher in life.

He explained it was good to seek early employment to assist their families, but it was more prudent for students to prepare themselves adequately for the job market by pursuing high education.

Dr Boako emphasised ensuring quality education was a shared responsibility, saying, any country that failed to develop her people intellectually faced the challenge of opting out of the ‘global village’ where knowledge and transformation were the order of the day.

He averred children needed to be adequately prepared to develop specific sets of moral and academic skills and abilities at the pre-school level before they graduated to the basic school, and subsequently to the tertiary level.

Dr Boako explained President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, would continue to increase the manpower resources and teaching facilities, including the use of ICT teaching aids, of public tertiary institutions to support the expected increases in student population from the Free SHS graduates.

“The government would continue to inject standards and professionalism into the education sector. It will ensure that teacher education and continuous professional development, working conditions, recruitment and retention, career structure and pathways for progression among others are upscale”, he said.

Dr Boako later visited and interacted with Nana Obrimpong Antwi Tabiri, the Chief of Susuanso who was marking his 55th anniversary.