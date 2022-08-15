Seek promt eye care – Dzifa Gomashie advises constituents

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South has called on her constituents to seek early treatment for their eye challenges to prevent vision loss.

She said ignoring early signs of eye problems and not seeking treatment in good time could be dire as eye conditions, which can easily be corrected with medication or lenses could degenerate into serious conditions leading to blindness.

Madam Gomashie gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during an exercise to screen eyes for residents of Klikor.

The exercise which would last till August 16 and benefit all five zones in Ketu South, is the third to be organised by the MP in collaboration with the Ketu South Municipal Hospital and two non-governmental organisations – Lifetime Wells for Ghana and Friends Eye Centre to provide free and accessible eye care services to the people.

The outreach team had medication and lenses to be given outright to those whose diagnosis would require them, while those who would need surgery to correct their conditions would be scheduled for the operation at the Municipal Hospital.

Madam Gomashie said it was surprising to see people delay till their eye diseases gets to critical stages before seeking treatment saying, it was time people reported to health facilities with any little problem with their eyes for early detection and treatment.

“Early treatment of eye conditions is critical to avoiding preventable blindness. My appeal to our people is that don’t allow financial difficulties to be an excuse why, you delay in seeking eye care because the more you delay the more expensive the treatment is likely to cost, and you risk losing your sight.”

She also advised her constituents to enroll onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), a social intervention programme introduced by the government to provide equitable access and financial coverage for basic health care services to Ghanaians saying, they stood to gain from being holders of the NHIS card.

Some beneficiaries of the exercise told the GNA that the initiative by the MP and her partners was helpful to them as they had to access these services for free and at their backyard.

Mr Lawrence Ligblidi, one of the beneficiaries, said he came after hearing the announcement that the team was coming.

“I was diagnosed of an eye problem some months ago and the pair of lenses recommended for me was selling at GH¢400.00 which I couldn’t afford. Then I came for this screening and got the same diagnosis but this time, I got the lenses for free. I’m very happy and thankful for this exercise,” another beneficiary who identified herself as Davi Sylvia said.