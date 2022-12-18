Seek psychosocial support – Psychologist advises gender-based violence survivors

Mr Peter Amadu Mintir, Executive Director of Total Life Enhancement Centre (TOLEC-GH), a psychology focused organisation, has urged survivors of gender-based violence to seek psychosocial support

He said this would help minimise its effects on them.

He was addressing participants at an event in Tamale to commemorate this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against gender-based violence.

It was organised by GH Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights Alliance and partners and brought together stakeholders to discuss issues of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

Mr Mintir observed that women, who experienced SGBV, were more likely to have suicidal thoughts and advised victims of SGBV to strengthen positive relationships and seek timely counselling services to stabilise their conditions.

Mr Ore Ayoola Akanji, Advocacy and Learning Manager, GH SRHR Alliance called on government to ensure policies and programmes meant to safeguard victims of SGBV were fully implemented.