Seek the consent of commumities in the event of mining – WACAM

The Associate Executive Director of Wacam, Mrs Hannah Owusu-Koranteng has underscored the need for the implementation of the FREE PRIOR AND INFORMED CONSENT (EPIC) principle in the new areas of mining operations, especially communities that would be affected by on-shore oil production.

Governments, both past and present, have adopted a piecemeal approach to resolving the concerns of the people of Ghana with respect to mining and thereby allowing mining companies to do whatever they want in pursuit of their corporate interests to the detriment of the people.

In view of this, Mrs Hannah Owusu-Koranteng, drew attention to the fact that Ghana is seen as the pacesetter in independence and respect for human rights and must therefore be the leader in championing responsible development within the sub region, in order to send the right signals that it is possible to have sustainable development where communities and the vulnerable will not be used as collateral damage to subsidise the greed of foreign businesses at the expense of our country.

Mrs Owusu-Koranteng, intimated that, “As we think of the human beings in these communities, we should also be thinking about “Nature’s Right” since other creation of God cannot speak for themselves.”

She was addressing a Forum dubbed, “Promoting Community Participation in Mineral Resource Exploitation for Responsible Mining” in Accra on Wednesday, 29th September, 2021 at Mensvic Grand Hotel.

The forum which was aimed to create awareness on the respect for the rights and participation of communities and stakeholders in on-shore oil and gas exploration and mining activities, witnessed the presence of all the necessary stakeholders in the extractive sector as well as some vulnerable aggrieved persons.

“As the premier community-based human rights and environmental mining advocacy NGO in Ghana with enormous mining advocacy experience, it is our responsibility to create opportunity for healthy discussion and experience sharing on mining issues,” Mrs Owusu-Koranteng reiterated.

She however, referenced a discussion at Wacam’s 6th National Conference which took place few weeks ago at the GNAT Village in Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region, revealing the absence of community participation in the processes to seek the consent of commumities in the event of mining including oil and gas.

Mrs Hannah Owusu-Koranteng, further indicated that, mining deposits including oil and gas are found in rural communities where poverty and low level of education combine to create vulnerability for the host communities who become susceptible to manipulations to give consent to projects based on ignorance of the destructive nature of the mining projects which destroy their livelihoods, river bodies and environment.

Adding that, “In some situations, the state employs the use of force to compel the host communities to accept mining projects and to bear the brunt of all the negative effects of the mining projects whilst the proponents of such projects who live outside the project areas do not experience the long term social and environmental harm to the host communities.”

In this regard according her, communities who attended the 6th National Conference of

Wacam, developed a strong message to policy makers that, “NOTHING ABOUT US WITHOUT US”. In simple terms, the mining communities and areas of possible oil and gas exploration are sending a strong message that they expect government to respect the FREE PRIOR AND INFORMED CONSENT (EPIC) in engaging with them.

She again noted that, a research carried out by Wacam even indicates that, the initial engagements by the agents of GNPC with the affected communities in Atebubu-Amantin, Nkoranza South and North Districts where there is on-going on shore oil exploration do not meet the minimum standards of the FPIC protocols.

“If we get the foundation wrong in the community consent processes with respect to onshore oil exploration, we are bound to reap the same result of conflicts, human rights abuses, environmental pollution, social and cultural disintegration which had been associated with gold mining and mining operations in the country. We should avoid this trajectory assoctated with gold mining and oil exploitation,” Mrs Owusu-Koranteng bemoaned.

She said, the world had made the mistake of undertaking destructive business operations

like mining which had destroyed the earth and its associated loss of biodiversity and livelihoods of community people leading to poverty of billions of people to satisfy the greed of a few.

She further disclosed that, some powerful countries are using their economic strength to compel governments in developing countries to take decisions that exclude sections of vulnerable people who are equal owners of the natural resources.

Ghana is not an exception. She said, “we have made similar mistakes in Ghana with respect to gold mining in our quest to attract mining investors to exploit our natural wealth. It is not late to change the narrative by placing human beings especially the citizens who will be affected by the wrong decisions we take at the centre of our developmental options to reduce their suffering.

It is in this spirit that we are encouraged by the statement our President Nana Addo-Dankwa AkufoAddo made at the National Consultative Forum on Small Scale mining dialogue in April that, “Although mining created jobs and improves livelihoods, it should not be done at the expense of damaging the environment. … .Ghana is endowed with numerous natural resources and should explore innovative ways to exploit them, without hurting the environment…… Ghana is not only made up of the people, but the soil, water bodies, valleys, mountains, forests, plants and animal life, without them, we will not survive, and requires our collective determination to protect them,” The President underlined the need to engage in responsible and sustainable methods of mining capable of taking care of the forests, flora and animal life.”