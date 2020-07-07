The Electoral Commission registered a total of 5, 909 in the Sefwi- Akontombra Constituency during the first phase of the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

The first phase of the exercise, had 11 persons with disabilities registering.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Tony Mensah Baine District Electoral officer, said a total of 71 persons were challenged during the first phase, which ended successfully at seven registration centres, and would appear before the District review committee.

He said the second phase has begun successful in nine registration centres in the constituency.

The centres are, Town shed, Angle education complex Bopa, Anglican primary Akontombra, Akontombra District Assembly and GK preparatory Nsawora.

The rest are D/A primary Adwumafua, D/A primary Sikaneasem, D/A primary Asensu and D/A primary Attakrom.

Mr Baine commended registrants and Electoral Officials for adhering to all the safety measures during the first phase of the exercise and encouraged them to continue adhering to the precautionary measures during the second phase to ensure the safety at all registration centres.

