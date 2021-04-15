The chiefs and People of Sefwi Amoaya in the Bodi District of the Western North Region, have declared war against illegal mining along the banks of Sobre and Amoaya streams.

Addressing the media on the issue, Nana Kwasi Bukire XI, Chief of the area, emphasized that illegal mining was affecting farming and destroying water bodies in the area.

He said information gathered indicated that some illegal miners had come to survey the banks of the two streams with the intention to undertake illegal mining (galamsey) without the knowledge of the authorities.

According to him, the Sobre and Amoaya streams remained the only source of drinking water for the people.

“The people behind the proposed illegal mining should desist from their plans to mine in the two steams.

“We are not going to allow such an illegal activity to happen here,” he said.

“We are sending caution to those faceless people behind this proposed illegal mining to desist from their decision because we will fight with our last blood to prevent this activity,” he added.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articlePartisan polittics hindering Ghana’s educational system
Next articleTwo friends jailed for stealing sheep
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here