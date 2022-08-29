Sefwi-Asafo College of health marks 5th anniversary

The Principal of the Sefwi-Asafo College of Health, Mrs Susan Yaa Aframa Arkah, has appealed to the government to help improve the infrastructure in the college to accommodate the ever-growing student population.

The principal also appealed to the government and other corporate institutions to support the college with desktop computers to furnish an ICT center constructed by the college from its internally generated fund, this according to the principal would help the students especially in the writing of their licensure examination.

Mrs Arkah made the appeal during the commissioning of a 100-seater capacity ICT centre and the celebration of the fifth anniversary of the college at Sefwi-Asafo.

The anniversary celebrated on the theme “Announcing our presence, the role of the stakeholders” had other activities such as clean up exercise and health screening within the Sefwi-Asafo community.

Mrs Arkah said the college was in dire need of infrastructure now that the student population has increased from 82 in 2017 to 928 in 2022 thereby making it difficult to accommodate the students.

According to her, many of the students currently stay in rented hostels which makes it difficult for the school authorities to do effective monitoring of their activities.

The principal also appealed for an official vehicle since the college did not have a vehicle.

Nana Mintah Dehye II, Chief of Sefwi-Asafo, for his part, commended the principal for uplifting the image of the college from where she met it in 2017 to the current state.

The traditional ruler appealed to corporate institutions, indigenes of Sefwi-Asafo both home and abroad to support the college since it was in dire need of assistance.

He reiterated the continuous commitment of the traditional authorities to support the college.

Mr Brekwan Frederick, SRC President of the college in an interview with the Ghana News Agency asked the government and the Finance Ministry to fast track the payment of nursing trainees’ allowance since many students depended on the allowance to pay for their tuition and other commitments.

He expressed worry about the infrastructure deficit in the college and appealed to the government, Members of Parliament, Municipal and District Chief Executives in the entire Western North Region to assist the college to an appreciable tertiary status.

The student leader also expressed worry about poor Internet connectivity at the college campus and appealed to the telecommunication providers to help improve upon it to enhance teaching and learning since students used the Internet a lot for research work.