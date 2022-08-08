Sefwi Bekwai murder suspects remanded for the second time

Four persons, alleged to have murdered Martha Tetteh, a 27-year-old woman at Sefwi Bekwai have been remanded into police custody by the Sefwi Wiawso Magistrate Court.

The accused persons, John Addai alias Kwasi Kokoreh 59, a businessman; Solomon Sam, 29, teacher; Atta Prince 24, a spiritualist and Abu Issah, 40, a driver would reappear in the court on Friday August 19, 2022.

The Prosecutor, Mr George Asante, told the court presided over by Mr. Lawrence Buernor that the Police, through its intelligence network arrested the four persons, suspected to have gruesomely murdered the woman after luring her from Kumasi to Sefwi Bekwai.

The prosecutor pleaded with the court to adjourn the case to enable the police to conduct further investigations.

Meanwhile the Chiefs and people of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area led by the Acting President of the Sefwi Traditional Council, Nana Affllu Katakyie have called on the IGP to ensure that all the perpetrators involved in the heinous crime were brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

The traditional council poured libation to invoke the spirit of the river gods in the area for the early arrest of all miscreants involved in the crime while the youth in the area have also been demonstrating since the incident to seek justice.