Sefwi-Bekwai Queen Mother builds KG block for Bekwai D/C Primary School

The Queen Mother of Sefwi – Bekwai Traditional Area in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality, Nana Abena Aniwaa ll, has constructed a two-unit classroom block for the pupils of Sefwi Bekwai D/C Primary School.

The project, according to the Queenmother was to ensure a conducive environment for teaching and learning in the vicinity.

The facility, worth thousands of Ghana cedis comprised of teacher’s staff common room and headmaster’s office, among others.

Nana Aniwaa II also donated tables and chairs, 32 inch flat screen colour television set and other teaching and learning materials.

The Queen-mother said the support was her contribution towards the improvement of education within the traditional area.

She commended the government for its efforts in bringing development to the country and singled out the Free SHS policy as one of the interventions which has brought a lot of relief to many parents .

Nana Aniwaa was optimistic that with the facility, Sefwi- Bekwai was on course to produce many school children to benefit from the Free SHS in the nearby future.

She appealed to parents and guardians within the enclave to take advantage of the facility and send their wards to school in order to guarantee them a brighter future.

Mr Michael Awotwe Mensah, the Circuit Supervisor (CS) for Sefwi – Bekwai Zone ‘B’, who received the keys to the facility, commended the Queen mother for the gesture and assured her of its maintenance to ensure that it lasted for long.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekawi, Mr Alfred Amoah who presided , praised the Queenmother for her foresight and numerous contributions to the Sefwi Traditional Area all aimed at uplifting the image of the area.

He tasked the school authorities to ensure regular maintenance of the facility so as to pave way for unborn generations to also benefit.

He pleaded with other chiefs in the traditional area, corporate institutions and parents to contribution their quota for renovation of a six unit classroom block in the school.