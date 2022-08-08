Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Council demands justice for murdered woman

The Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Council has appealed to President Nana Akufo Addo and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure that justice is served to the 27-year-old woman gruesomely murdered in the area some months ago.

The deceased, Martha Tetteh, a resident of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region was alleged to have travelled to Sefwi Bekwai on June 27, 2022, to consult a spiritualist but met her untimely death.

Three suspects have so far been arrested by the Western North Regional Police Command, one of whom is alleged to be the Sanaahene of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area, last month came as a surprise to the chiefs.

Speaking at a press conference at the forecourt of the traditional palace, the acting President of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area, Katakyie Kwasi Afful II, who doubles as the Benkumhene of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area and Chief of Sefwi Apenkrom expressed the displeasure of the council about the rampant murder cases in the area.

The traditional leaders, thus, demanded the whereabouts of the missing head of the lady (Martha Tetteh) from the police and appealed to the IGP, the President, prosecutors and judges to allow justice to prevail.

Their appeal is at the backdrop of an allegation that some elements within the council wanted to use money to influence the trial of the case.

The Paramount Queen Mother of Sefwi Bekwai, Obaahemaa, Nana Abena Aniwaa II, expressed the belief that the crime could not have been executed by the three suspects alone and that there were other accomplices.

She therefore appealed to the prosecution to make all efforts to trace and fish out the rest of the perpetrators for justice to be served and warned town folks linking her to the arrest of the Sanaahene of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Council Kwasi Kokoreh to stop and allow the police to do their investigations.

The Mmrantene of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area, Nana Kwesi Apoh, who spoke on behalf of the youth in Sefwi Bekwai and its environs also pleaded with the Police to try as much as possible to arrest all the perpetrators who murdered the 27-year-old woman to redeem their image.

He added that fair judgement about the case would go a long way to serve as lesson to others and save the people of Sefwi land from a global tag of murder.