Nana Ennin Baffour II, Chief of Sefwi-Debeiso in the Western North Region has lauded a farmer base organization, “MONDELEX International Cocoa Life” for setting up a GHc10,000,000 soap processing factory in the area.

Nana Baffour indicated that the move by the organization would not only create employment opportunities for the youth in the area but would boost the local economy.

He said the government alone cannot employ the teaming youth and MONDELEX’ s initiative must be commended and emulated by other corporate Institutions.

The traditional authority made this known when he invited executives of MONDELEX International Cocoa Life to his palace to show appreciation to them for taking the initiative to establish the factory in the community.

Nana Baffour said he and his people greatly appreciate the efforts of the Company and are ready to give them the needed assistance to bring more human-centered projects to the area.

“Let me express my gratitude to the organization for supporting the COVID-19 fight in the Bia West District when in May this year you donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth gh4,500 to the health directorate”

Mr Adama Issah, MONDELEX International Cocoa Life, Bia West Union President, thanked Nana Baffour for recognizing their efforts and assured the chief and his people that the organization would do its best to help eliminate poverty in the area.

Mr Issah explained that the factory which is about 98 percent would begin full operations in January 2021 which is expected to employ more than 3,400 people from the area, which would go a long way to reduce rural-urban migration.

He expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of the area and the Bia West District assembly for their support.

Mr Issah asked other organizations to support the government’s effort in creating job opportunities for the youth especially those in Cocoa growing areas.