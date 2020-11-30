The Sefwi-Juabeso District in the Western North Region has recorded two new COVID-19 cases.

The two new cases from the district brings to a total of 661 confirmed cases with 657 recovered and two deaths in the Region.

This was contained in a report by the Regional Public Health and Emergency Management Committee (PHEMC) and signed by Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, the Regional Health Director, and copied to the Ghana News Agency(GNA).

According to Dr Okoh-Owusu, 11 contacts were being traced and would be isolated when contacted.

She encouraged residents to strictly observe physical distancing, regularly washing of hands with soap under running water, wear nose mask, and use alcohol-based sanitizers.

“Take it up as your responsibility and protect yourself and don’t get close to someone who is not in a mask because COVID-19 is real”.