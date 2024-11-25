Tuesday, November 26, 2024
    Sefwi Wiaso NCCE Holds Parliamentary Candidates Dialogue

    By: Acquah Anthony

    Date:

    The Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education held a Parliamentary Candidates Dialogue on 24th November 2024 at the College of Health, Asafo Auditorium.

    Present at the engagement were; Nana Kwaku Mintah, Chief of Sefwi Afere and Chairman of the Sefwi Wiawso Inter-Party Dialogue Committee. DSP/Mr. Solomon Aidoo [Divisional Crime Officer], Madam Francisca Anokyi, Administrator College of Health, Asafo, and Mr. Sabastian Chebure of Bible Society.

    In his Welcome Address, Mr. Laud Swanzy, the Municipal Director, noted that the Commission organized the dialogue to create a platform for the electorates to understand the electoral promises of parliamentary candidates, reduce personal attacks, candidates’ knowledge of representation and governance, and make this year’s election issue based. He therefore called on the electorate to vote on matters and eschew all forms of electoral malpractices.

    Addressing the audience, Mr. Festus Bumakama Agyapong, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate, who was the only candidate present, highlighted the numerous projects his party has undertaken in the constituency and what he has personally executed to improve the living conditions of the people which include fixing the famous Amamogya bridge located at Asawinso market area. He proceeded to enumerate measures he would put in place to solve issues raised in the outcome of research on Matters of Concern to the Ghanaian voter.

    On his part, the Sefwi Wiawso Divisional Crime Officer, Mr. Solomon Aidoo, admonished every citizen to refrain from doing acts that disturb the peace of the country. He called on the media to refrain from misinforming/disinforming the public in their reportage.

    In his closing remarks, Nana Kweku Mintah called on all parliamentary candidates to ensure that their supporters refrain from every action that disturbs the peace of the country, he also took a swipe at the NDC parliamentary candidate and the independent candidate for failing to attend this all-important engagement.

    Acquah Anthony
    Acquah Anthony

