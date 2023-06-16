Sefwi Wiawso SHS booked for National Science and Mathematics Quiz championship

Three schools in the Western North Region have booked their qualifications to represent the Region in the 2023 National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ) competition.

The schools are the Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School, Nana Brentu Senior High School and St. Joseph’s Senior High School.

The three schools booked their qualification after they participated in three contests held for 12 schools in the Region.

The first Contest featured the Juaboso SHS, Bibiani SHTS, Bia SHTS and St. Joseph’s SHS, while the second contest was participated in by the Queens SHS, Sefwi Bekwai SHS, Dadieso SHS, and Sefwi Wiawso Senior High Technical School, with Sefwi Wiawso SHS, Nana Brentu SHS, Bodi SHS and Asawinso SHS participating in the third contest.

The Sefwi Wiawso SHS won in the third contest on a tie-breaker question with Nana Brentu SHS after both schools recorded 22 points each.

Mr. Evans K. Gyasi, Science Head of Department (HOD) at Sefwi Wiawso SHS and regional NSMQ Committee member thanked the schools, Head of Departments, Headmasters and the students for the good job done especially the qualified schools and encouraged them to buck up their studies as they headed for the national level.

He also appealed for support from the various stakeholders to encourage and motivate both the schools and the students as they prepared for the national competition.