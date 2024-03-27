Sefwi Wiawso Youth To Witness Free Community Gala This Easter

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Sefwi Wiawso constituency in the Western North region, Hon Festus Bumakama Agyapong is set to organise a free Community Gala this Easter for the youth during Easter Vacation.

According to the 2024 NPP parliamentary candidate for Sefwi Wiawso, the event is expected to attract the teeming youth and that is set to be a memorable one; affording the youth in the Sefwi Wiawso constituency the opportunity to socialize, interact, make friends and foster relationships and refresh themselves.

The event is to be held at the Glisten Park, in Sefwi Dwenase and the date for the Community Gala will be from the 29th – 31st March 2024.

In a related development, Hon Festus Bumakama Agyapong, the incoming MP for Sefwi Wiawso who is affectionately called BUMA by the good People of Sefwi Wiawso, will donate and dine with the inmates at the Asawinso police station, Boako police station, Sefwi Wiawso district police station, the Divisional police command as well as the regional police command on the 29th March 2024 in order to show love and care during this Easter festivities.

Hon Festus Bumakama Agyapong, BUMA, the incoming Sefwi Wiawso MP is urging everyone to witness these kind gestures and wishing his constituents a Happy Easter in advance with a many happy returns.