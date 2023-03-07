Segbedzi wins UBO Africa Welterweight Championship

Sampson Segbedzi has won the United Boxing Organisation (UBO) Africa Welterweight Championship/National Eliminator after knocking out Victus Kemawor on March 5, at the Manhean Sports Complex, Tema.

Segbedzi, 24, ensured the fight ended in one minute and 21 seconds, in round two of the bout, which was part of activities marking the 66th Independence Day celebrations.

Segbedzi, 24, delivered a combination left and right punches on the body and head of Kemawor, from the onset, which unsettled his opponent, as he fell on the rope hopelessly, compelling Richard Amenu to run to his rescue and eventually stopped the fight.

It was a night, that gave boxing fans in Tema, eight exciting and competitive bouts and attracted massive turn-out, with a display of quality juvenile and amateur boxers on the night.

The event was organised by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council in partnership with one of the leading boxing promoters in Ghana, Box Office Sports Promotions.

Other fights of the night included the Super Welterweight bout between John Ashi and Issac Komey, which saw the former defeated 30 seconds into the third round

Ashi who collapsed from the array of blows was resuscitated by the medical team afterwards, he returned to the ring momentarily to cheer the fans up with handshakes.

Prince Oko Nartey also won in round three by knocking out Ayitey Tagoe in the Super Middleweight bout, whilst Robert Brus knocked out Raymond Ansah in 56 seconds in the third round.

Issah Awal won the Lightweight fight by way of knocking out Francis Ayi.

Benjamin Ayi also suffered a heavy blow from Mukaila Mohammed to win the fight. Daniel Gorsh defeated Sampson Quay in the Featherweight division.

The only bout that went through all rounds was Super Welterweight fight which saw a unanimous victory as the three judges scored it 60:51, 60:51: and 60:51 all in favour of Nii Ashitey Larbi who twice knocked down Richard Ashon.

Mr Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister who was part of the dignitaries at the event promised the people of Tema Traditional area of more sporting activities as well as provide support for boxers in the Tema region.

Other dignitaries who were at the ringside were Mr. Yohane Amah Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, and Nii Sompunu of the Tema Traditional Council.