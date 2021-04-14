Water Challenge

Some elected assembly members of the Ada West District Assembly on Tuesday appealed to the government to fix the protracted water challenges confronting the district.

Mr. Isaac Gbenartey, Assembly Member for Hwakpo Electoral Area said this at a press conference, organised by the group to attract the government’s attention to their plight

He said, water supply has become a major challenge to Ada West and Ningo–Prampram Districts for decades, “the situation now demands urgent attention as its implication within the Covid-19 era is devastating”.

Mr Gbenartey said, assembly members in the various communities in the Sege and other constituencies have made several efforts to liaise with the local water companies to resolve the issues of non-availability of water or limited supply for decades but to no avail.

“The District Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament for the Sege Constituency, together with other stakeholders are aware of the problem.

These political leaders have also put in their bits in that regard but the situation has remained unresolved”.

“We are calling on the government, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, the management of Community Water and Sanitation Agency, Traditional rulers to come to our aid and ensure that water is supplied to citizens within the Sege and other Districts,” he said.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleBasket and hat weavers trained on registration of GIs
Next articleMedia urged to educate the public on the vaccine
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here