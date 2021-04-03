The Sege District Police Command and the Ada West District Assembly Taskforce are carrying out joint community patrols to ensure strict enforcement of the coronavirus restrictions.

The exercise, including the military and NADMO representatives is also to educate them on the need to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.

DSP George Aboagye, Sege District Police Commander, told the communities at various information centres that large gathering parties were banned for now.

“We want everyone to stay at home and enjoy the festival, but don’t go to any party at beaches and pubs. If you want to drink, go and buy the drinks and enjoy at home. No one is above the law and so don’t flout the law,” he said.

DSP Aboagye asked leaders of churches in the communities to adhere to the restrictions and protocols placed by the government to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

“We shall be patrolling both day and night till Monday April 5,” he said.

The Sege Police Commander later asked the assembly members to help them to enforce the COVID-19 restrictions in the various communities by talking to the people.

The team visited Wokumagbeh, Akplabanya, Anyamam, Goi and Lolonya and their respective beaches to educate the people on the need to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

