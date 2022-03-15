Sege MP Addresses Impersonation Claim On Facebook

The Member of Parliament for Sege Constituency in Greater Accra Region, Honourable Christian Corleytey Otuteye has responded to a complain that a Facebook account that bears his identity has been engaging people in a private conversation with pretext to assist them which in the process tricks people of money.

Speaking in an interview with newsghana, he stated that, the impersonated account may be created by a swindler to dupe innocent people on social media which he has no idea about who is behind the handle.

According to him, he has received several complains from well known persons about the account defrauding people of money.

“I am an Honourable Member and will not resort to using social media handle or deliberately create fake account to amass money from people,” the honourable member said.

The Member of Parliament also expressed that, the action may deface his hard earned reputation adding that, Facebook will not be the ideal platform for him to engage people in a personal conversation.

Asked about how he would be contacted, he opened that, anyone who has a business with him should not have a talk with a Facebook account in his name, but rather make a contact to him at his residence at Sege adding that, he will not restrict himself from meeting anyone.

“My doors are always opened for people to freely come into contact with at my residence at the constituency capital, Sege for business or with genuine reasons and I will be available for discussions,” he entreated.

Honourable Christian has therefore advised that, the general public especially electorates in his constituency should not to respond to any account on social media notably Facebook that has some information about his personality.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bright Kpalam, a resident of Toflokpo in the Sege constituency who was a victim of the account narrated how he escaped the tricks of the supposed Facebook account of the Member of Parliament.

Narrating his ordeal to newsghana, he said, “I received a Facebook friendship request from the feigned Christian C Otuteye posting to be the Member of Parliament who in our chat promised to help me gain recruitment into one of the security services but probing the person further unleashed that the account is a fake one”

In order to salvage the image of the MP and save others from the same fraudster, Mr. Kpalam suggested that, the lawmaker should make available his telephone number to constituents to frequently get into contact with him in order to curb the occurrence the act.

BY: Nicholas Tetteh Amedor