Sege MP condemns attack on Radio Ada, calls on IGP to investigate

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Sege, Mr. Christian Corletey Otuteye, has condemned an attack on Radio Ada, a community radio station in the Ada East district of the Greater Accra Region.

In a press statement from the office of the MP, he bemoaned the rate at which media houses were being attacked and called on the Inspector General of Police to launch an immediate investigation into the case and prosecute all persons involved.

“I strongly condemn this barbaric, primitive and lawless act, and call on the Inspector General of Police and the Police Services in the Ada enclave for an immediate investigation and prosecution of all persons involved, ” he said.

On Thursday 13th January 2022, around 11:30am, the community radio station which has been in operation for almost 24 years, was attacked by 10 unknown masked and well built men.

These men according to a statement issued by the management of the radio station, brutalized a presenter on duty, Korle Ajaotor Songortse and vandalized the station’s console, microphones and other equipment.

The presenter and the receptionist were hospitalized and discharged.

Mr. Otuteye who termed the attack as “barbaric” urged the people of Ada and Sege constituencies to stand firm in unity and resist any act of intimidation and lawlessness.