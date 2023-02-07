Sege MP Holds Free Medical Screening for constituents

Honourable Christian Corletey Otuteye, Member of Parliament for Sege Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has financed a health screening exercise for over 500 community members in Kasseh North of the constituency to unleash the financial burden on the electorates in assessing health care.

The outreach program was held on Monday, 6 February 2023 at Agbenyegahkope for residents from 9 communities, Agbenyegakope, Addoduajikope, Akpanyakope, Ceaserkope, Kenya Mangoase, Tugakope, Kenya, Kubikope and Talibanya from Ceaserkope Electoral Area, Afiadenyigba Electoral Area, and Addokope-Hawkpo Electoral Area respectively.

According to statistics given by Dr. Divine Kabutey Agemang-Lardey who led a team of medical professionals, the medical team attended a total of 470 adults and 70 children during the exercise.

He stated that the beneficiaries were diagnosed and treated for hepatitis b, blood pressure, blood glucose, and HIV test adding that 107 participants (which consist of 27 males and 80 females) who were tested for HIV were all none reactive or negative.

Dr. Divine added that free consultation by the medical officers and free prescriptions were performed on the attendants, a total of 150 participants who were diagnosed with several diseases and given drugs to combat the diseases.

The MP, Honourable Christian who spoke with the media at the program expressed his satisfaction with the work done by organizing the medical team and the response of the beneficiaries.

Speaking on his motivation for the exercise, he said: “The economic demand of the indigents as farmers is a challenge which does not allow them to access health care facilities for regular checkups hence there is the need for me to bring this initiative closer to the doorstep of the people”.

He also assured the people of his readiness to help those with various non-communicable diseases manage their conditions so they can lead productive and impactful life.

“I am also ready to take medical outreach to other communities across the Sege Constituency to help the people know their health status and get treatment for their health conditions”, he assured.

Ezekiel Narh Kpentey, Assemblymember for Ceasarkope Electoral Area who witnessed the program expressed his gratitude to the MP and NDC Sege Constituency Chairman, Mr. Enoch Teye Sewornu for their relentless effort in attending to the health care of the people and called on the MP to make the initiative a regular one.

Other care activities by the MP

In a related development, the Ghana Lawmaker organized the same free health screening exercise for Ajumanikope, Akplabanya, and Wokumagbe in June 2022 in collaboration with a medical team from The United States.

The MP in January this year also donated a set of street lights to the Ada West District Health Directorate to illuminate the road from Sege township to Sege Policlinic premises.

To curb the problem of access to healthcare in Sege, the MP has also constructed a sickbay for Ada Senior High Technical School (ASTECH) to serve students and the Sege community which the facility will be commissioned later this year for use.