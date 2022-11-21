Sege MP urges cooperation among constituency executives

Following the National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency election, the Member of Parliament for Sege Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Honourable Christian Corletey Otuteye has required the old executives to collaborate with the new executives to ensure a winning run for the party in the constituency.

According to the MP, most politicians who could not emerge victorious in the party election withdraw their commitment and effort towards the development of the party adding that the old executives should do away with resentment that may not help the party.

“I will ask those who are out of power to collaborate with the new executives so that we can all work together to keep the party in power in the constituency. No one should think he is exempted from the executive so nothing of NDC concerns him. I call for oneness to move the party forward in the constituency”, he urged.

Hon. Christian added that among the new executives, some may lack the experience to work with hence he called on the old executives to assist the new executives with their experience.

“Just as the constituency is known for the NDC, I will also urge the newly elected executives to keep the record for which we know the party for in the constituency even if they can improve on our numbers but not an event where our numbers will reduce”, he entreated

The new executives were given the mandate by branch executives at the constituency level during the party’s constituency election on 22nd October 2022.

Honourable Christian Otuteye won the last three parliamentary elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress at the constituency in 2012, 2016, and 2020, as well as a record-serving parliamentary candidate in the party after Hon Alfred Wallace Gbordzor Abayateye, won in 2004 and 2008 respectively.