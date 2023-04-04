Sege NDC begins construction of party office

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sege Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has expedited their effort to build a party office to foster political activities in the constituency.

On Sunday 26 March 2023, party members exhibited their financial commitment through a fundraising ceremony at Sege in the Ada West District to mobilize funds for the construction of the office.

The Vice Chairperson for the NDC, Honourable Shirley Ayitey led by constituency executives and other top members of the party in the constituency has cut sod for the commencement of the office in Sege.

Shirley Ayitey noted that the move is the fulfillment of policies of former presidents, the late John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama to ensure that each constituency has a party office.

“Former President, John Evan Attah Mills has made it a major priority that all constituencies must have a party office. Moreso, Former President, John Dramani Mahama has also included in his 2020 manifesto to build party office for all 275 constituencies hence this is a step to fulfill their goal”, she noted.

She added that the provision of the office will aid development in the area and will also serve as a symbol of the party where party supporters can access the constituency executives with ease.

NDC Sege Constituency Chairman, Mr. Enoch Sewornu assured that work on the project will begin with the accumulated fund and donations made by party members at the fundraising event adding that, the constituency has poised to complete the party office in the next one before the 2024 general election.

Some party top hierarchies who graced the occasion are former Ghana ambassador for Italy, Her Excellency Molly; MP for Sege Constituency, Hon. Christian Corletey Otuteye; MP for Ada Constituency, Hon. Doeyo Cudjo Gansah; Dr. Sebi Sackey; NDC Greater Accra Regional Organizer, Honourable Anthony Nukpenu; Former DCE for Ada West District, Hon. Anthony Yao Klokpkah, and Immediate past chairman for Sege Constituency, Stephen Quaye, and the seven Sege Constituency Parliamentary aspirants.