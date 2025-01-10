Segun Arinze Responds to Nollywood Homosexuality Rumors: “It’s None of My Business”

Veteran Nigerian actor Segun Arinze has recently addressed the ongoing rumors surrounding homosexuality within the Nollywood film industry, categorically denying any involvement in such practices.

In a candid interview with Arise TV, the 59-year-old actor made it clear that he does not partake in any activities related to homosexuality, emphasizing his stance on living his life with integrity and professionalism.

When asked about the rumors, Arinze said, “I do not bend over, so I cannot react to it. Well, if they do bend over, they should keep bending. That is their problem.” He further clarified that while he could not speak for his colleagues, as he has no personal knowledge of their activities, he believes that adults have the right to make their own choices without external judgment.

“They are adults and have a right to do whatever they want to do. It is none of my business,” Arinze stated firmly. “I am not going to concern myself with that. I do not like those flashbacks. I prefer living my life straightforward, focusing on my business, and maintaining my professionalism.”

His comments offer a blunt and pragmatic response to the rumors, underlining his desire to focus on his career while respecting the autonomy of others in the industry. Arinze’s remarks serve as a reminder of the complexities surrounding public figures and the personal boundaries they seek to maintain amid ongoing speculation.