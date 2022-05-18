‘Seikwaman’ outdoors new Paramount Chief after seven years of dispute

A display of culture and tradition were at its apex at Seikwa town in the Tain District of the Bono Region when the chiefs and people of the traditional area outdoored a new Paramount Chief.

The ascension of Osabarima Debra Adjei II to the Seikwa stool ended the seven-year-old chieftaincy dispute that erupted after the death of Nana Kwaku Dwuma Ankoana II, the late Paramount Chief of the area in 2015.

Osabarima Adjei II, known in private life as Inspector Alex Frimpong, 45 years worked with the Ghana Police Service for 19 years and his last station was Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

At a colourful durbar held at the Seikwa durbar grounds, the chief and people of the town could not hide their joy as they drummed and danced to the tune of traditional music.

The ceremony also attracted high-profile personalities, including politicians, government officials, the clergy, other traditional leaders and foreign tourists.

Later in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Osabarima Adjei II entreated his people to embrace peace for development to thrive in the area.

Peace, he said remained prerequisite for development and asked the people to bury all their differences and forge ahead in unity.

As the embodiment of the people, the paramount chief pledged to ensure that everybody was brought on board to facilitate the development of Seikwa and its adjoining communities.

“We must all come together and endeavour to settle our differences so that with unity of purpose we can develop our traditional area”, Osabarima Adjei II stated.