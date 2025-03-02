Sekoe Chocolates Crafts Ghana’s Cocoa Legacy into Premium Bars with KIC Partnership

In Ghana’s bustling cocoa sector, where tradition meets innovation, Accra-based Sekoe Chocolates is redefining the bean-to-bar narrative by turning locally grown cocoa into artisanal treats that honor the nation’s agricultural roots.

Founded as a wholly Ghanaian enterprise, the company sources its cocoa directly from domestic farmers, ensuring fair compensation while weaving the rich tapestry of Ghana’s cocoa heritage into every chocolate bar.

Central to Sekoe’s success is its collaboration with the Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC), a Ghanaian nonprofit driving agribusiness growth. Through KIC’s Business Booster program—a mentorship and scaling initiative for agricultural MSMEs—Sekoe refined its operations, optimized supply chains, and expanded market reach. “We’re not just making chocolate; we’re elevating Ghana’s story,” said a company representative. “KIC’s support helped us balance tradition with smart business strategy.”

The partnership underscores a shared vision: transforming raw cocoa into premium products while reinvesting in the communities behind them. Sekoe works closely with farmers, providing training and fair pricing to strengthen sustainable practices. This approach not only boosts local economies but also challenges the historic paradox of Ghana—the world’s second-largest cocoa producer—exporting raw beans while importing finished chocolate.

Sekoe’s bars, infused with flavors like orange blossom and hibiscus, are gaining traction among global gourmands and local consumers alike. Each wrapper tells a story of meticulous craftsmanship, from bean fermentation to tempering, all done in-house. “Our chocolate is a tribute to the farmers,” the team noted. “Without their dedication, there’s no Sekoe.”

As demand grows, the company remains anchored in its mission: proving that Ghanaian cocoa can thrive as a finished product, not just a commodity. For KIC, Sekoe exemplifies how targeted support can unlock value in Africa’s agribusiness sector. “They’re a model for leveraging local resources to build global brands,” said a KIC spokesperson.

For chocolate enthusiasts, Sekoe offers more than a sweet indulgence—it’s a taste of Ghana’s soul, crafted through love, innovation, and respect for the hands that harvest its golden beans.