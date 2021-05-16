The 1975 Sixth Form Year Group of the Sekondi College, has made a historic visit to interact with management, teachers and students of the school.

The school will celebrate its 70th Anniversary celebrations in October this year.

The home coming event which afforded the old boys and girls the opportunity to learn the state of the school, also saw the commissioning of a footbridge linking the Girls’ dormitory to the school constructed by the Group.

Among them immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Obed Akwa (Rtd)now an Ambassador to Egypt, Sudan and Lebanon, the CEO of GNPC, Dr.K.K.Sarpong, Mr. Lawrence Addo, Managing Director of Relish, a Global Health Shop, Mr Evans Aryeequaye, a retired Civil Servant and leader of the group among others.

Addressing management, teachers and students, Gen. Obed Akwa(Rtd.) said the mega re-union of the group followed a mini one held at Anomabo to thank God and the school for shaping their lives, socialize and showcase to the world that “the investments made by founding fathers of the school, had yielded dividends in creativity and excellence”.

He said old Students of the great SEKCO were serving in diverse disciplines in Ghana and the Diaspora and charged the students to devote much time and efforts to their studies.

The CEO of GNPC, Dr Sarpong, said the school had benefitted from the GNPC Foundation with the construction of classroom blocks to meet growing demands of the school and plans were underway to build a sick-bay to cater for the health care needs of the school.

Dr Sarpong said the old students were behind the school to ensure a congenial atmosphere for teaching and learning.

The Managing Director of Relish Company, Mr Lawrence Addo, was commended for renovating a-two storey old block for the Boys dormitory by changing the entire roofing, wiring system, ceiling and painting.

He said “if God permits, he will build a library for the school”.

The first female headmistress of the school, Mrs Guddy Abena Ampomah Kermah, thanked the year group for coming home to learn more about the state of the school.

She said the move was a testimony to the current students as it would aspire them to greater heights and with a population of 3,180 students, the school needed a bigger Assembly Hall to accommodate all the students.

The school also lacked facilities such as a library, masters’ bungalows, toilet facilities, well-equipped Science block and the need to asphalt access roads on campus.

The Assistant Headmaster of the school, Mr Kingsley Yankey said the school started at Ekuase to Ranchi barracks and now at Sekondi and appealed to the old students association and other organizations to donate towards the success of the 70th anniversary in October.