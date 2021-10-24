SEKONDI College Climaxes 70th Anniversary Celebrations

The Sekondi College (SEKCO) has climaxed its 70th anniversary celebrations with a call on students and teachers to join the crusade in addressing the debilitating issue of climate change, plastic waste menace, and environmental pollution in Ghana.

The celebrations, which was launched in July this year in Accra by Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, an alumnus of the school, was on the theme, “70 Years Of Holistic Education: The Story Of Sekondi College”.

The event was attended by the Sekondi College Old Students Association(SEKCOSA), and those in academia from sister schools and the education directorate.

Dr George Manful, an old boy and the guest speaker, called for a concerted effort in tackling issues of global warming, climate change, plastic waste, and environmental pollution.

Dr Manful who has retired from the United Nations Office in Nairobi as an expert in Climate Change and Environmental Advocacy, advised the school to pilot waste management for him to assist them with his rich experience to be the best environmental school and most sequester of carbon dioxide in the country.

He bemoaned that Ghana had developed a waste management policy but had not been implemented for so long adding that, the nation could generate GHc20 billion annually from plastic waste products and create more jobs for the youth.

He said the quantum of waste released into water bodies endangered the lives of Marine species and warned that “if the practice persists, there will be more plastics in the sea than fishes by the year 2050.

Dr Manful said as Ghana joined other eight countries around the world in the coming days on climate change issues, Ghana and Africa would tackle the problem of climate change through proper financing and technology.

He appealed to the school to produce more female students as they excel in governance, admit the disabled and create a conducive environment for them.

The Headmistress of the School, Mrs Guddy Avena Ampomah Kermah said with discipline as the hallmark and dedicated staff, the academic performance of the school continued to be a barometer of excellence with two of its students who excelled in the Science and Maths competition, sponsored to South Africa.

She said most of the alumni from the school were in the commanding heights in the industry, academia, and other enviable positions.

Mrs Kermah said the school had rolled out an Agricultural revolution going beyond theoretical to practical Agriculture by producing food to supplement feeding at the dining hall.

She announced that as part of the green house policy of the school, SEKCO had been selected to represent the Western Region in this year’s national farmers’ day celebration in December.

She said with a population of 3,182 students, the school was bedevilled with some teething problems such as a new Assembly Hall, a library, congestion at the Boys and Girls dormitory, adding that, the Visual Arts and Home Economics block was not up to standard.

On sports, she said the basketball court needed rehabilitation.

The Headmistress commended the Catholic Church for donating computers to strengthen the ICT department and appealed to organizations and individuals to come to the aid of the school.

Mrs Kermah extended appreciation to all stakeholders for contributing to the development of the school especially the 70th Anniversary Planning Committee for the teamwork, team spirit, adding that, the collective effort would be sustained in the next 70 years.

The Board Chairperson of SEKCO and a former Western Regional Director of Education, Mrs Rebecca Efiba Dadzie paid glowing tribute to the first headmaster of the school Mr.J.W.Acquah, past and present teachers for his immense contribution to the school.

The Metro Director of Education, Mrs Nelly S. Coleman appealed to girls in the school to prepare and take up the mantle of leadership roles in future.

She said the school had chalked significant milestones, which must be showcased to the outside world.

The President of SEKCOSA, Madam Adwoa Darko thanked the old students association for the fund raising gesture to assist the school during the 70th anniversary launching in Accra.

She said SEKCOSA had embarked upon some interventions in the school such as the renovation of a borehole, provision of poly tanks, a washroom, and refurbishment of the Science block.

The head prefect of the school, master Nathaniel Eshun appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to lift the ban on sporting activities in the school to pave way for excellence in sports.

He said students were overwhelmed by the great impact of the old student association adding that has engineered the current student body to emulate as they leave the school.

Master Eshun said seven decades after the establishment of the school, it still appeared to be in its infantile stage and called on government, individuals, and corporate organizations to come to the aid of the school.

Awards were given to deserving students and staff both present and past and PTA executives for their contribution to the development of the school.