Sekondi College launches 70th anniversary

Sekondi College has launched her 70th anniversary celebrations with a call on Ghanaians to stick to the principles of discipline in order to develop the nation.

In that regard, the launch was used to tell the story of how, through discipline and hard work, Sekondi College had produced men and women who had contributed tremendously to the development of Ghana and the world.

In a key note address on Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Accra, the former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovations, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, observed that the extraordinary role Sekondi College had played in education had made most persons who passed through the school to stand out where ever they went.

“It is for this reason why products of Sekondi College exhibit qualities associated with self-discipline such as will power, hard work and perseverance. We don’t see discipline as a severe and limited behaviour or a restrictive lifestyle. No, rather, Sekondians see discipline as perseverance, the ability not to give up despite failure and setbacks, as self-control, and as the ability to resist temptations and distractions that tend to stand in the way of attaining aims and goals,” the Professor said.

Professor Frimpong Boateng observed that developing ones potentials to the fullest and being motivated alone was not enough to succeed.

He said bad attitudes might still make one fail even after developing abilities and well motivated. “Attitude, unlike the other two, is difficult to change. This is because it cannot be taught; it is learnt from others,” he explained.

He therefore charged students of Sekondi College to develop the right attitudes in order to make meaningful impacts with their lives.

Naval Cpt. Baffour Asaase Gyimah, an old student, said the school made them who they were “because we were taught by people who knew what they were about; they taught us to be honest, discipline, hardworking and be prepared to die for one’s country.”

Naval Cot. Asaase Gyimah said lack of discipline was what bred corruption in society, insisting that citizens were not “to look for what your country would do for you; look for what you can do for your country.”

Bishop Ishmael Fosu Sam, launching the anniversary, asked that the motto of the school, which was Truth and Light, constantly reminded past and present students to always stand for the truth and always be the light that would brighten any corner they found themselves.

Bishop Ofosu Sam hinted that, in as much as the school had produced many illustrious sons and daughters, the anniversary was an opportunity to give back to the school for what it had given to them.

Activities line up for the anniversary include a radio talk show with the headmistress of the college and Sekondi College Old Students Association (SECOSA) executives on Connect FM to share the history, successes and challenges of the college; 14th August would be a time with old students and professionals which would be used to motivate the current students to take their academic work seriously.

There would be an Inter-Houses Quiz Competition on the 21st of August and a Gospel Rock Show on the 28th of August; 4th September would be for indoor fun games by staff, current and old students with 22nd October earmarked for exhibition and a bomb fire demonstration amidst a brass band display.

Anniversary climax would be 23rd October and a thanksgiving service on 24th October.