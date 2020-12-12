The Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Guild Ghana has presented items worth over GHC4000 to three health facilities in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The beneficiary facilities are St Martins De Porres Hospital at Eikwe, Ekabeku Health Center at Ekabeku and the Methodist CHPs compound at Beyin all in the Ellembelle district.

The items include packs of toilet roll, mop buckets and sticks, bundles of tissue roll, bathing and washing soap, cleaning detergents, 50 pieces of the branded bedspread and 50 pieces of branded curtains.

The President of the Sekondi Diocesan Guild, Madam Alexandra Ocran, presenting the items to the various hospitals, indicated that the donation formed part of the organization’s corporate social responsibility to extend assistance to the hospitals to enhance smooth service delivery.

She added that the Sekondi Diocesan Guild of the Methodist Church embarked on a three day evangelism weekend to the Atuabo community and as part of their evangelism activities in propagating the gospel of Christ to win souls they decided to help address the needs of the three facilities just as Christ did in the Bible.

Madam Ocran explained that demonstrating love was pivotal in winning souls for Christ than mere preaching the word, adding that, “actions speak volumes,” hence their decision to set a better example for others to follow through the donation.

She said it was their prayer the items would help cater for some of the problems of the hospital if not all.

The medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Paul Copper, who received the items on behalf of the hospitals, expressed his profound gratitude to the organization for the show of love and concern, emphasizing that the donation was timely as they were in great need for such items.

He appealed to the public, religious organizations and corporate organizations to come to their aid to promote the smooth running of the hospital and enhance service delivery.