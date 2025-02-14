Sekondi Met Assembly Cracks Down on Stray Cattle

The Sekondi Metropolitan Assembly has issued a stern warning to cattle rearers, announcing plans to impound stray cattle and prosecute their owners.

Citing widespread non-compliance with the Control of Livestock 2017 bylaw, local officials are determined to restore order to the streets.

Cattle owners are expected to remove their animals from public thoroughfares by Monday, February 17, 2025. The enforcement operation is scheduled to begin on February 19, and the Assembly’s Environmental Health Unit is on hand to provide detailed conditions that must be met to legally keep livestock within the metropolis. Information on these requirements will be available until the close of business on February 14, 2025.

This decisive move by the Assembly highlights an ongoing effort to address public safety concerns and the growing challenges posed by unmanaged livestock in urban areas. While some community members see the crackdown as a necessary step to improve urban living conditions, others worry that harsher measures might disproportionately impact small-scale cattle rearers who may lack the resources to comply immediately.

The debate over the best approach to animal control reflects broader issues of urban management and economic support for local farmers. As the operation draws near, all eyes will be on the implementation process and its impact on the community.