Sekondi MP Andrew Egyapa Mercer Reflects on Two-Term Tenure and Future Plans

Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Member of Parliament for Sekondi, has expressed his gratitude to his constituents for granting him the opportunity to serve for two terms.

Speaking in an interview with Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson on Connect FM’s Omanbapa Morning Show, Mercer acknowledged the decision made by the people of Sekondi in the 2024 elections, where he was defeated by Blay Nyameke Armah of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mercer, who garnered 11,084 votes, noted that despite a tight race, the people of Sekondi ultimately chose Armah, who secured 14,558 votes. Reflecting on the outcome, Mercer said, “The people of Sekondi have spoken. They listened to both of us and decided my opponent should lead, and I’m grateful to them. They voted for me to serve them for two terms.”

He attributed his defeat to the low voter turnout in the elections, citing that many people chose not to vote, feeling disconnected from the political process. “People did not go out to vote and that was a general problem. Most of them believed they had not received any direct benefit from the Party after all the years and so they would not vote. I encountered many people of such,” he explained.

When asked about the possibility of a political comeback in 2028, Mercer stated that after the transition of power, he intends to return to his private life and focus on managing his law firm. While he ruled out a personal return to politics, he emphasized that he would remain open to supporting his party, saying, “I don’t believe that if you go into an election and lose as a Member of Parliament, you come back again, but I work with a political party and if they want me to contest again, I shall engage and consult.”

Mercer’s reflection on his time in office and his future plans marks a period of transition, with the MP signaling his intent to continue serving in other capacities, even outside of Parliament.