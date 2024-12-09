Sekondi MP Andrews Egyapa Mercer Blames Low Voter Turnout for Election Defeat

Andrews Egyapa Mercer, the outgoing Member of Parliament for Sekondi, has attributed his defeat in the 2024 parliamentary elections to the low voter turnout, stating that many constituents chose not to vote due to a perceived lack of direct benefits from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after years of support.

In an interview with Takoradi-based Connect FM, Mercer shared his thoughts on why voter participation was low in the election. “People did not go out to vote and that was a general problem. Most of them believed they had not received any direct benefit from the Party after all the years, and so they would not vote. I encountered many people of such,” he explained.

Mercer, who was seeking a third term in Parliament, has expressed his intention to return to private practice as a lawyer following his electoral loss. When asked about the possibility of running again in future elections, he stated, “In principle, I don’t believe that if you go into an election and lose as a Member of Parliament, you come back again, but I work with a political party, and if they want me to contest again, I shall engage and consult.”

Mercer’s defeat marked the end of his tenure as MP for Sekondi, and the election results reflect a growing sentiment among voters that political parties need to deliver tangible benefits to their communities.