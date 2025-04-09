Sekondi MP Files GH¢10 Million Defamation Suit Against Metro TV and Others

The Member of Parliament for Sekondi, Blay Nyameke Armah, has filed a GH¢10 million defamation lawsuit against the Jospong Group of Companies, Metro TV’s parent company Ignite Media Group, and New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team member, Lawuratu Musah-Saka.

The suit, filed at the High Court, stems from remarks made during a broadcast of Metro TV’s “Good Morning Ghana” on Monday, 7 April 2025. During the program, Musah-Saka is alleged to have falsely claimed that Mr. Armah was the owner of 3,000 kilograms (3.3 metric tons) of cocaine valued at approximately $350 million. She reportedly referred to the MP as a “cocaine kingpin” in connection with an ongoing drug trafficking case.

Mr. Armah contends that the statements were “false, malicious, defamatory, and derogatory,” and that their wide dissemination across both traditional and digital platforms caused significant harm to his reputation. According to the court documents, the broadcast was rebroadcast during Metro TV’s 6:00 p.m. news bulletin and subsequently shared on platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), where it remains accessible.

In his statement of claim, Mr. Armah seeks nine distinct forms of relief. These include a judicial declaration that the statements were defamatory, malicious, and false; a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from making similar allegations; and a public retraction and apology with equal prominence.

He is also demanding general damages of GH¢10 million, aggravated and punitive damages for what he describes as a reckless publication, compensatory damages, legal costs, and any further relief the court deems appropriate.

The case marks a significant legal challenge involving both political and media actors, as questions around accountability, public commentary, and reputational harm come under judicial scrutiny.