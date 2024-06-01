Sekondi Takoradi Assemblies Trained in Infrastructure Monitoring Tools

The Infrastructure Transparency Initiative, formerly called Construction Sector Transparency Initiative (CoST), has organised a training on infrastructure monitoring tools for selected personnel within the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly and the Effia Kwesimintim Municipality.

The workshop highlighted Ghana’s legal framework supporting disclosure on projects, its compatibility with the CoST formal disclosure requirements at the subnational level, the CoST approach-core features, tools and standards.

The team, comprising planners, assembly members, media persons, persons with disability among other staff of the assemblies, were taken through the electronic infrastructure monitoring tools, step by step usage of the tools and social auditing skills.

Mr Isaac Aidoo, the CoST Manager, Sekondi-Takoradi, took the participants through the 67 proactive and reactive data points of CoST, which he encouraged them to use in disclosing project information to the citizens for effective citizen participation in infrastructure delivery.

Mr Aziz Mahmoud, CoST Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, said the integration of social accountability tools was to enhance impact and generate more success stories on the activities of CoST in the eight implementing entities under the project.

The team later undertook a field visit to test the tools.