The Holy Father, Pope Francis has appointed Very Reverend Fr. John Baptiste Attakruh as Apostolic Administrator for the Catholic Diocese of Sekondi-Takoradi “with all the rights and faculties of a Local Ordinary” in a decree dated 31st July 2020.

In a statement issued by Monsignor Paval Talapka, Charge D’Affairs of the Apostolic Nunciature of Ghana stated that the appointment took “into consideration the difficulty for Metropolitan Archbishop John Boniventure Kwofie, until now the Apostolic Administrator of Sekondi-Takoradi Diocese, to continue to administer the Diocese due to his health and distance from Accra.”

Msgr. Talapka expressed gratitude to Archbishop Kwofie for the great invaluable service he has rendered to the Diocese of Sekondi-Takoradi until now and also called on all the Clergy, the religious and the Faithful to welcome the new Apostolic Administrator and give him the necessary support.

Very Rev. Fr. John Baptiste Attakruh was born in October 1957 and was ordained a priest on 30th July 1989. He holds a licentiate in Sacred Liturgy from the Pontifical Institute of St. Anselm, Rome. He also holds a Master of Science in Educational Administration and Supervision of Instruction.

Very Rev. Fr Attakruh has also served as a formator and lecturer at St. Peter’s Regional Seminary, Pedu, Cape-Coast. Before the appointment as Apostolic Administrator, he was the Director of the Diocesan Catechetical Institute of the Catholic Diocese of Sekondi-Takoradi.

During his maiden visit to the Our Lady Star of the Sea Cathedral in Takoradi, Very Rev.Fr Attakruh asked the faithful in the Sekondi-Takoradi Diocese to support him with prayers to enable him to discharge his duties diligently as Apostolic Administrator.

Fr. Attakruh said “I asked you all for your prayers as I assure you of mine. I will count on your prayers to aid me to discharge my duties diligently as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese.”

He added that “as I have been reflecting on my appointment in the past few days, I’ve come to understand my role as Apostolic Administrator to be like that of Saint John the Baptist – someone temporary holding the fort of the Sekondi-Takoradi Diocese to prepare the way whilst we all await the appointment of a new Bishop.”

He encouraged all present to see the mission of the Church as a collective responsibility to be embraced by all and not just as the duty of one person. “The mission of the Church is not the responsibility of one person.”

The new Apostolic Administrator asked for prayers for Archbishop Kwofie so that God would grant him good health and strength to continue his work.

Mr. Christian Donkoh, the Chairman of the Parish Council who spoke on behalf of parishioners assured the new Apostolic Administrator of their continuous support and prayers.

Very Rev. Attakru replaces Rev. Fr. Francis Abuah- Quansah, who died on Monday, January 6, 2020.