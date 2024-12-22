Sekondi-Takoradi Gears Up for Vibrant ‘Taadi Bronya’ Masquerade Festival

The Western Region’s twin city, Sekondi-Takoradi, is set to come alive with excitement as it prepares to host the highly anticipated ‘Taadi Bronya’ Masquerade Festival.

The event, which runs from December 25 to January 1, promises to be a spectacular celebration of the city’s cultural heritage, featuring vibrant masquerade parades, lively brass band music, and energetic dancing.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has assured attendees that the city is ready to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all revelers. Sekondi-Takoradi, steadily becoming a popular Christmas destination, has seen growing interest in its masquerader parades over the years, making this year’s festivities particularly exciting.

The festival’s official opening was marked on December 21, with Henry Yeleduor, the Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), expressing his enthusiasm for the city’s readiness to host visitors. “Today marks the culmination of our planning efforts for ‘Taadi Bronya’ 2024, and we’re excited to kick off the festivities. Over the past few weeks, we’ve been preparing Sekondi-Takoradi for the influx of visitors, and now we’re ready to officially welcome the world,” Yeleduor said.

The celebration, which aims to promote Sekondi-Takoradi as a premier tourist destination, is supported by a collaboration between the GTA, the Western Regional Coordinating Council, and the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly. This year’s ‘Taadi Bronya’ is expected to attract a significant number of visitors, with the city’s cultural charm and hospitality on full display.

Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah emphasized the economic potential of the carnival, noting its ability to generate substantial revenue for the host city. “Over the past six years, we’ve worked hard to transform Sekondi-Takoradi into a leading tourist destination, and the growing interest in this year’s festival is proof that our efforts are paying off,” he said. “We’ve taken every precaution to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.”

The festival will feature a range of exciting activities, with masquerade groups continuing their preparations for the grand parade. The iconic “Ankos” parade, a highlight of the event, is set to unite thousands of people from across the region and beyond.

Minister Darko-Mensah extended a warm invitation to all Ghanaians, urging them to experience the beauty and rich culture of Sekondi-Takoradi during the festivities. “From our stunning beaches to our vibrant cultural heritage, there’s something for everyone in Sekondi-Takoradi. Come and enjoy the festive atmosphere, and let’s make this year’s ‘Taadi Bronya’ unforgettable,” he said.

As the city gears up for what promises to be a memorable celebration, Sekondi-Takoradi is ready to shine as a festive destination for locals and international visitors alike.