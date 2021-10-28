Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon to be launched on November 2

The annual Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon (STM) is set to be launched on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

This year’s event will be the second edition after it was initiated in 2020 as part of activities making the annual “Ankos Festival” held in December every year.

The STM an initiative of Medivents Consult together with its local partners Total Marketing and Tours Limited (TMTL), in collaboration with the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) would be launched at the Conference Hall, of the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC).

Mr. Kwabena Otchere Darko-Mensah Western Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Takoradi would be joined by top officials from the region such as the Chief Executive Officer of the Sekondi-Takoradi Municipal Assembly (STMA), Chief Executive Officer of Effie-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA), officials from the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Ghana Education Service (GES) and the security services.

Also expected to attend the launch are top sports personalities from the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), National Sports Authority (NSA), Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), and the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA).

A statement from the organisers said the launch would be used to unveil the routes for the competition, various categories, prizes, registration among others.

It said this year’s is expected to attract over 1000 participants which would include professional athletes, keep fit clubs, race lovers, among others.

Swedru-based William Amponsah won the maiden edition last year and is expected to defend his title this year as the competition attracts more interest from the international scene.

The STM is an annual 21-Kilometer Marathon under the auspices of the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) and organised by Medivents Consult and its local partners Total Marketing and Tours Limited (TMTL).