Sekondi-Takoradi MCE reinstated

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reinstated the suspended Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Sekondi -Takoradi Metropolitan area.

The MCE, Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah, who had an open confrontation with a member of the police patrol team on the Takoradi -Kwesimintsim highway was temporarily barred from carrying out his official duties through an official communication from the Presidency in a letter dated February 4, 2022

Meanwhile, a statement from the Ministry of Local Government Decentralisation and Rural Development signed by Mr Daniel Botwe, the Minister, confirmed the reinstatement.

The statement explained that the reengagment of the MCE was thoroughly thought through with the Western Regional Coordinating Council.