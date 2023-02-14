Sekondi-Takoradi residents unperturbed by Valentine’s Day celebration

Residents of Sekondi-Takoradi have shown less interest in this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration as the usual euphoria that characterised the season in the past is absent.

Traders with colourful goods ranging from teddy bears, gift set and red dresses seemed to be missing at the principal business areas of the metropolis when the Ghana News Agency visited on Tuesday.

Madam Betty Hagan, a trader, who was seen arranging a few Valentine memorabilia, said she did not stock much due to low patronage last year.

She complained of how slow the preceding week into Valentine had been and attributed it to the current economic challenges of the country.

Ms Harriet Kwofie, a student, who was seen wearing all red, said she only chose the colours without Valentine in mind.

Meanwhile, Ms Josephine Amo, the Executive Director of the Concern Mothers Movement, has advised the youth to stay away from sex and concentrate on building a better future for themselves.

She noted that real love went beyond sex and immoral acts, adding: “This is not the time to indulge in sex and immorality. Let’s be mindful and stay out of trouble as we observe the day.”