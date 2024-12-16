Sekondi-Takoradi Statue of President Akufo-Addo Vandalized, Sparking Public Debate

Residents of Sekondi-Takoradi were shocked on Monday, December 16, upon discovering that the statue of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, unveiled by the President himself, had been vandalized.

The statue, located near the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, had previously sparked controversy, drawing mixed reactions from the public since its unveiling.

Criticism of the statue has been vocal, particularly from those who question its relevance in light of unmet government promises and stalled projects in the region. Richard Kirk Mensah, the Western Regional Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been one of the prominent critics, suggesting that the statue would have been more appropriately placed in the President’s hometown of Kyebi.

Vendors in the area reported that the statue appeared intact on Friday evening, December 13, but was found damaged by the morning of December 16. The incident has raised questions, as the statue is situated in a relatively isolated location with no nearby residential buildings, leaving residents perplexed as to how the vandalism occurred unnoticed.

Initially, some locals had viewed the statue positively, but opinions quickly changed as the news of the vandalism spread. Nana Adwoa Banko, a roasted plantain vendor near the Effia Nkwanta roundabout, expressed disappointment over the act. “Someone actually drew my attention to the statue’s vandalism,” she said. “I don’t think it’s right. They should have at least waited until after the handing over.”

The circumstances surrounding the vandalism remain unclear, and local authorities have yet to issue a statement on the incident. The act has only intensified the debate surrounding the statue and its significance in the region.