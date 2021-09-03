Sekyere South NCCE educates public on COVID-19, sanitation

The Sekyere South District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has stepped up public education on the Delta variant with a call on citizens to strictly observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Officials of the Directorate have been visiting public places and community information centers to draw the people’s attention to how fast the new variant spreads and the need to stay safe by adhering to the safety etiquettes at all times.

The team has also been talking about tolerance, peaceful co-existence and proper disposal of refuse as part of the Commission’s mandate to educate the citizenry on their civic responsibilities.

Mr. Evans Nunoo, the District Director of the Commission, said the NCCE was determined to reach out to the various communities in the District with civic messages to promote responsible citizenship.

He reminded the people that COVID-19 was still in the country and that the surest way to stop the spread was for every individual to commit themselves to safety protocols, especially in public places.

He cautioned that the Delta variant had proven to be a force to reckon with, according to health officials, and spreading fast even at the community level.

The District Director also called for peaceful-coexistence in the various communities to provide the enabling environment for development.

He said the District had generally been peaceful over the years with the exception of tension between the Zongo community and the indigenes of Kona and urged the people to maintain the peace for accelerated development.

Mr. Samuel Odai Botchey, a Principal Field Officer, who spoke on sanitation, said poor sanitation was draining the assembly’s resources and impeding development.

He said the huge funds being used to keep the environment clean could have been invested in infrastructural development for the benefit of even generations yet unborn.